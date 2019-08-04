Taliban rebels decapitate a handicapped man in Sar-e-Pul

AT News Report

KABUL: Taliban insurgents decapitated a handicapped man who was abducted two weeks ago from Sancharka district of northern Sar-i-Pul province, local official said Sunday.

NaqibullahDaqiq, chief of Sancharak district talking to Pajhwok Afghan News, said, “Taliban militants abducted a farmer with disabilities for unknown reasons from this district two weeks ago, he was found with his head cut from his body on Saturday,”

He identified the victim as Noor Ahmad, a resident of Masjid Sabz area of the district.

The body of the victim was found in Gajwai village of Sancharak district today, Daqiq added.

AsadullahKhuram, a provincial council member said that the farmer was one his relatives, who he said lost one of his eyes and a leg in a bomb blast in 1997.

“This man was suffering from mental problems and he was sometimes insulting the Taliban,” he said.

He also said that Taliban abducted the farmer two weeks ago and was killed on Saturday.

Taliban’s brutality comes when US and the Taliban resumed peace talks and seek to thrash out elements of a deal to bring a close to Afghanistan’s 18-year conflict in the second day of renewed talks in Doha on Sunday.

But it would first seek assurances from the insurgents that they would renounce Al Qaida and stop other militants such as Daesh using the country as a haven.

The talks, now in their eighth round, began on Saturday and were due to resume Sunday morning after pausing overnight, US and Taliban sources told AFP.