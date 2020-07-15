Taliban rebels kill mullah in Parwan

AT News

KABUL: Officials in Parwan province say that gunmen shot dead two people one of them a mullah (religious scholar) in the Sayedkhil district.

Wahida Shahkar, provincial governor’s spokeswoman said that the incident took place early Wednesday while the two people were going to mosque for morning prayers.

She identified the dead as Abdul Hannan and Abdul Ahad from Deh Bala village.

Ms. Shahkar said that the attackers were linked to Taliban insurgents, but did not know about the reason of the killing.Taliban did not immediately comment on the attack, but the group rejected its fighters were behind attacks on clerics in the past.

Parwan lies some 60 kilometers north of Kabul and is an insecure province, with Taliban controlling parts of the area.