Taliban rebels shoot dead four in Badakhshan

AT News

KABUL: Local officials claim that Taliban fighters have shot dead four civilians in Badakhshan province, the northeastern remote area that borders Pakistani tribal regions from where Taliban militants can enter the once relatively peaceful province.

The incident took place late Sunday in Do Aab village of thee Arghanjkhwah district, according to local officials who wished to remain anonymous.

The officials said that the slain people were from two families. Some residents of the village were previously serving in the public uprising forces, who are funded and armed by the government to fill the vacancy of army and police in fighting the insurgents.

The sources also said that the dead people were the followers of Ismaili Muslims, a sectarian minority who live in the mountainous areas of Badakhshan.

Sanaollah Ruhani, provincial police spokesman, confirmed the killing of civilians, but did not identify them and the killers.

He said an investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, people in the district say that several religious scholars, tribal elders and influential figures were killed by unknown gunmen in the past year, while local government sat careless.

Nik Mohammad Nazari, provincial governor spokesman confirmed recent unrests there, problems such as mountainous areas make obstacles before police to meet people’s demands.

Taliban did not immediately comment about the allegations of killing of four civilians.