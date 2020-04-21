Taliban rebels shoot Ghazni cop dead

AT News

KABUL: After a longtime military duty, Noorulhaq, an Afghan Special Force Officer was on his way home to Ghazni, while he was pulled out of the car and shot dead by the Taliban militants in central Maidan Wardak province, where the militants have a strong presence.

The Taliban have not stated anything at this point so far but the group has printed a famous picture of itself for committing such brutal and violence acts against the Afghan people.

The militants have recently killed two civilians in Dowlina district of western Ghor province. According to the provincial press department, the victims include one man and one woman. They have tried to escape from a Taliban’s control areas, the press department said, but the insurgents have found them out and killed them.