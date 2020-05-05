Taliban red unit commander killed in Balkh

AT News

KABUL: Afghan Air Forces (AAF) has targeted a gathering of the Taliban group in which the red unit commander along 15 Taliban fighters was killed in northern Balkh province, said officials on Tuesday.

The airstrike carried out in Kushinda district at around 1:10am local time, said 209 Shaheen Military Corps Spokesman Hanif Rezai.

He said that the commander had convened a gathering in the district to possibly design new plans that being targeted them.

The killed commander was identified as Mullah Yaqob, well-known as Mansoor, who was Taliban red unit commander for Kushinda and Zaray districts of Balkh province, he added.