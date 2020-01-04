Taliban regret over Soleimani’s ‘martyrdom’

AT News

KABUL: Taliban have regretted over the “martyrdom” of Iranian military officer General Qassem Soleimani, calling it an “important and great” event.

Soleimani who led Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force for several years, was martyred Friday in a US drone attack at the outskirts of Baghdad, Iraq’s capital city.

The US department of defense has confirmed that attack on Soleimani was ordered by President Donald Trump.

“The martyrdom of Qassem Soleimani is undoubtedly an important incident,” Suhail Shahin, spokesman of militants’ political office in Qatar said Saturday.

Shahin told Jomhoor News Agency that Soleimani’s martyrdom would not put impact on the Afghan peace efforts as two different events.

“The peace process of Afghanistan has been adopted based on the Islamic Emirate’s policy to peacefully resolve the invasion of Afghanistan and will continue according to this policy in the future,” said Shahin.



Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran vowed in reaction to Soleimani’s martyrdom that harsh revenge would wait for the United States.

Soleimani’s martyrdom was followed by reactions across the world including Afghanistan.



President Ghani, chief executive Abdullah, former president Karzai, former national security adviser Hanif Atmar, presidential hopeful Larif Pedram, Hezb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami and Jamiat political parties reacted to the incident.

President Ghani called on Tehran and Washington to exercise restraint, hoping that the two super powers could resolve problems through dialogue.

Ghani also assured Islamic Republic of Iran that nobody would be allowed to use Afghan soil against it.

Abdullah called Iran one of neighbors and allies to Afghanistan who supported Kabul during the jihad years and hosted millions of Afghan refugees.

Karzai “strongly” condemned the US attack on Soleimani as a “brazen act” that violates all international norms and threatens to further destabilize the region.