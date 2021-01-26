Taliban Reluctant to Engage in Peace Talks

AT News

KABUL: No meeting has been held between the Afghan and Taliban negotiating members for more than one week, a member of Afghan negotiating team said Tuesday.

Nader Nadery said in a tweet that the Taliban was “not willing” to engage in negotiations with the Afghan negotiating team. “Peace and ending the violence are our people and government’s top priority,” he said “To achieve this noble goal the Peace Negotiation Team of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is committed and present in Doha. 9 days that formal meetings are not held and other side is not willing to engage in talks to end the conflict and save lives.”

This comes as earlier sources privy to the issue said that both the government and Taliban had been waiting for the US new administration to announce its policy regarding Afghanistan. The sources claim that there was no progress in the negotiations between the two sides.

The violence has been quickly intensified across Afghanistan. The high-profile government employees and media professionals are being targeted as a result of magnetic bombs and targeted-killings.

Antony Sullivan, the National Security Advisor for US new president-Joe Biden, said earlier that Washington would review its peace deal with the Taliban signed last February. Prior to that, the U.S. ministry of defense announced that the number of American forces in Afghanistan dropped to 2,500.