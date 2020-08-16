Taliban representing no tribe, government says

AT News

KABUL: President Ghani’s office claims that Taliban insurgents enjoy support from no tribes or ethnicities, so they cannot represent any tribe.

The statement comes in reaction to a Taliban allegation that the upcoming peace talks would not be a meeting between Afghan government and the militants, but it would be just an intra-Afghan dialogue.

Sediq Sediqqi, Ghani’s spokesman said Sunday that Taliban have no pretext to obstruct the peace talks after their “most dangerous” prisoners were released from government custody.

“Now, this is the time that the group (Taliban) who cannot represent Afghan nation, abandon violence and accept the people’s will to end war,” Sediqqi said.

He said that the government of “Islamic Republic of Afghanistan” is the main side of negotiation, and Taliban need to recognize this fact.

Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said earlier that Afghan officials take wrong instances regarding the talks.

“An adviser for Kabul administration has said that the intra-Afghan talks was incorrect in the negotiations. He meant that the talks are between Kabul administration and Taliban… the Islamic Emirate doesn’t recognize the Kabul administration as a regime, but it is an umbrella brought from the West to continue invasion.”

He rejected President Ghani’s statement that the 400 Taliban prisoners are dangerous people, saying that they pose no threat to any foreign countries.

Ghani had said that the 400 prisoners are dangerous people and are involved in drug trafficking as well as a threat for security of Afghanistan, the United States and the world.