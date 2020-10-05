Taliban say not willing to meet Ghani in Qatar

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban have announced they would not have plans to meet President Ashraf Ghani in his visit to Qatar.

Ghani left Monday for Qatar to meet the Persian Gulf state’s officials as well as a delegation from Kabul staying in Doha to hold peace talks with the insurgent group’s negotiating team.

Ghani’s visit takes place due to an official invitation from Qatari Emir, before which he is scheduled to stop in Kuwait where he will attend the funeral of the oil-rich country’s emir who died last week.

Taliban have a political office in Qatar since 2014.

Abdul Haq Wasiq, a member of the militant’s political office said they have “no program” to hold meeting with Ghani.

The visit happens after Taliban claimed that the government of Afghanistan and particularly President Ghani have failed to control the peace efforts, therefore his team tries to sabotage the process.

Ghani is planned to meet Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Sheikh Khaled, the country’s prime minister and a number of other officials to discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation in different sectors.