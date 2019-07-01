Taliban say Qatar talks had progress, partly agreements

AT News Report

KABUL: Sources close to Taliban have said that the ongoing seventh round of talks with the US in Qatar had some progresses and even agreements over some issues.

The seventh round of talks began on Saturday in the Qatari capital city of Doha. The sources said Sunday that the parties agreed on a definition of terrorism, but the militants want the peace agreement be signed under the Islamic Emirate (an official title of Taliban rule 1996-2001), while the US diplomats urge it be signed from the address of Taliban Movement.

Meanwhile, there are reports about progress on the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and that the country would not be used as a base for international terrorist organizations to threaten the world.

Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban official said of optimisms in the seventh round of negotiations.

Separately, ministry of foreign affairs, said that a direct negotiation with Taliban called intra-Afghan dialogues, would be held within two weeks with a guarantee and help by Germany.

Taliban who have held two rounds of talks with Afghan politicians in Russia, have so far rejected any meetings with Ghani administration.

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said this week in Kabul that he hoped a peace deal would be signed before September. The presidential elections are slated for September 28.