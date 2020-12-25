Taliban says it freed 30 security forces in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban group has released 30 Afghan security forces in Panjwayee district of southern Kandahar province. A photo went viral on social media shows that the detainees include police officers, border forces and local police personnel.

A spokesman for the Taliban group, Yusuf Ahmadi said that the detainees were released based on the group leader’s decree.

The releasement of the security forces comes amid a short break in the intra-Afghan negotiations which are set to put an end to the Afghan war. But at the same time, fighting between the security forces and militants has been escalated as both sides try to take leverage in on the negotiation table.