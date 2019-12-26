Taliban set free 27 abducted peace marchers

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban group has set free 27 members of the People’s Peace Movement (PPM) in western Farah province, the movement’s spokesman said Thursday.

27 members that were held by the Taliban on Tuesday have been released by the group after 45 hours, PPM spokesman, Bismillah Watandost told Afghanistan Times. “They are in good condition,” he said, referring to their health.

The Taliban took theses activists from Bala Buluk district of Farah province while they were travelling in a peace march from the neighboring western Herat province. It has been the fourth time the Taliban group abducted peace marchers.

The kidnapped PPM workers were part of a convoy en route to Herat that left Helmand province a fortnight ago, the movement added.

The abducted activists were in the middle of a new round of protests, travelling around the country to spread a message of peace. They have been calling on all sides of the conflict to agree upon a ceasefire.