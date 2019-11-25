Home / Provinces / Taliban shadow district chief killed in Faryab

Taliban shadow district chief killed in Faryab

AT NEWS

KABUL: Molawi Abdulghafar, a Taliban shadow governor for Almar district of northern Faryab province has been killed alongside with three others in an airstrike conducted by the Afghan security forces, military officials confirmed on Monday.

The ministry of defense in a statement said the operation was conducted on Sunday evening on a Taliban sanctuary in Khwaja Gohar village of the district, where seven other militants have received injuries.

According to the statement, six motorbike and a number of weapons and ammunitions belonged to the militants have been destroyed during operation.

This comes as the Afghan military officials have repeatedly said that security forces have defeated the Taliban militants in the battlefields and that the militants have been failed in their plans to overrun Afghanistan’s territory.

