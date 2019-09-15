Taliban shadow governor for Samangan killed

AT News Report

KABUL: Taliban shadow governor for northern Samangan province along four others have been killed, defense official said Sunday.

Deputy Spokesman for Ministry of Defense, Fawad Aman said that shadow governor of Taliban for Samangan province and other 4 Taliban fighters were killed during an airstrike carried out near Toqsan village of Darai-Sof-Payen district.

The killed governor identified as Mawlawi Noorudin, who was killed during a preemptive airstrike in the district, he added.

On the other hand, Farah Provincial Police Spokesman, Muhibullah Muhib in a statement said that Taliban intelligence in charge for Anar Dara district was killed.

He said that Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) conducted a crackdown in Anar Dara district on Saturday night, in which Taliban intelligence in charge, Mawlawi Esmatullah was killed.

Moreover, Muhib informed of an ongoing operation to suppress terrorists in the district.