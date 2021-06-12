Taliban shoot five people dead in Paghman

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban shot five people dead in Paghman districts of capital Kabul, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

A spokesman for the ministry, Ahmad Zia Zia said that the insurgents abducted these individuals and then opened fired on them. These individuals were kidnapped while they were on their way home from a wedding party.

The Taliban have not put any comment in regards so far.

The security officials denied to provide details on the identification of these people.

As the U.S. and NATO allied countries are departing, the security situation has been deteriorating across the country with the Taliban and government forces retching up offensives.