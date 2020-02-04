Taliban should engage in negotiations with Afghans, not America: Hekmatyar

AT News

KABUL: As the marathon peace negotiations seems in tatters, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has called on the Taliban to engage in talks with Afghans as America is losing in Afghanistan.

Hezb-i-Islami leader in an interview with Anadolu Agency insisted that Taliban should initially talk to Afghans, not Americans. “Intra-Afghan talks is highly significant to resolve the internal conflict,” he said.

He said that peace talks with the Taliban should take place in Turkey, arguing that negotiations will not yield any fruits in countries that stoke the flames of war, such as Germany, U.S. and UK.

He insisted that all the problems can be resolved and that the Taliban would be better to start negotiating with Afghans right after talks with Americans. “The warring factions should reach consensus on formation of an interim government, ceasefire, and transparent elections.”

The United States has lost in Afghanistan and is under pressure of Americans and the international community. Afghanistan has been destroyed at the whim of foreigners’ intervention and foreign forces are the sole reason for instability and conflict in our country, he said.

“Thousands have been killed and millions fled in the aftermath of the U.S. invasion. And America should compensate the damage it has unleashed upon us – which should also be stated in the peace deal as well,” he said.

“A Taliban-U.S. agreement will not improve the situation in Afghanistan,” Hekmatyar said.