Taliban shouldn’t afraid of ceasefire: Saleh

KABUL: The First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh called on Taliban, a group where the Afghan government is trying to reconcile with, is to not be afraid of a ceasefire.

Speaking in a gathering in the Kohdaman district of Kabul, Mr. Saleh said that a ceasefire is one of the top agenda to be discussed in the upcoming Turkey conference likely to happen on April 16.

The Taliban should agree on a truce if they want the Afghan masses to support the peace process, he added.

“Amidst threats, blasts and killing of the people, it is very difficult to make progress in the peace process,” Mr. Saleh lamented.

“Taliban must not be afraid of a ceasefire. We assure them that the seriousness of the negotiation would not slow down if the group declares ceasefire,” Mr. Saleh added.

This comes as the U.S. Envoy for Afghan Peace, Zalmay Khalilzad who is in Kabul, met with President Ashraf Ghani about what is called “preparations for Turkey conference”.

Presidential office said in a statement that the meeting discussed recent progress on peace and preparations for Turkey conference expected to be held in upcoming days with the participation of representatives from Afghanistan, Taliban as well as foreign countries involved in Afghanistan peace affairs.