Taliban still have terrorist mindsets

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan government claims that Taliban group have not changed their mind and have still terrorist opinion. Seddiq Seddiqi, President Ghani’s spokesman, said Saturday that Taliban frequently assert responsibility for civilian killings.

“This attack is the indicator of Taliban’s continuing cruelty, a group whose representatives attend negotiations which leads to nowhere,” Seddiqi said, referring to Kandahar’s attack on Thursday that killed and injured more than 100 people.

Another attack hit Kabul on Friday, killing six civilians and injuring a number more.

Taliban did not claim responsibility for Kabul bombing, but chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah said that the Kabul attack showed the group has not changed its terrorist mind.

He said that Taliban were expected after several negotiations with the US to have changed their minds.

Abdullah added that continuing violence showed the insurgents do not believe in a violence-free future in Afghanistan.

“The government and people expect the peace efforts give fruit as soon as in coming weeks. Attacks on people should end,” Seddiqi said.

He also accused Taliban of having conflicting words and acts.

Meanwhile, Tashkent Times, an English Uzbek Newspaper, wrote in an article that the next round of intra-Afghan dialogues was planned to be held in the Uzbekistan city of Samarkand in August.

The government of Uzbekistan has not yet confirmed the report.

The government of Afghanistan is also unaware of such program.

Uzbek Foreign Minister, Abdulaziz Kamilov met Friday with the US envoy for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad in Washington, discussing Afghan peace efforts including the fourth round of the intra-Afghan dialogues.