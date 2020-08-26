Taliban storm several villages in Baghlan

AT News

KABUL: A security official in northern Baghlan province said that the Taliban has overrun several villages in Baghlan Markazi district of the province. The official, who was talking on condition of anonymity, said that the Taliban arrested and then shot dead 10 armed men related to Hezb-e-Islami, a former jihadi party-turned political and led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar.

According to the sources, 10 Afghan security forces were also killed in the clashes with the militants. The Taliban sought to move forward to the district compound, he added.

Mirwais Jahadyar, a commander of Hezb-e-Islami in Baghlan, confirmed that some members of the party were killed and several villages captured by the Taliban.

Security Forces in the district warned that if the reinforcement didn’t arrive on due time, the district could fall into the insurgents.

Meanwhile, officials said that more than 10 Taliban insurgents were killed in the airstrikes conducted by the Afghan security forces Bikzad village of the district in.

But the Taliban claimed that the airstrikes targeted civilians, in which 12 innocent people were killed.