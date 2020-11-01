Taliban suffer heavy casualties as fighting drags on in Kandahar

AT News

KABUL: Intense clashes have been continuing between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban rebels since last week in Arghandab, Zari and Maiwand districts of southern Kandahar province, officials said Sunday.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Jamal Nasir Barekzai said the Afghan National Army and Afghan Air Force jointly launched operations in Arghandab, killing 64 Taliban rebels and wounding 20 others.

Arghandab is located in the vicinity of the provincial capital city, Kandahar. According to some officials talking on condition of anonymity, the clashes reached out to the nearby areas of Kandahar city.

The weeklong conflicts soared concerns among the residents on the security situations in the province. Saifullah a resident said, “We call on the government to take urgent steps and eliminate security threats.

At least 74 Taliban rebels were killed in the airstrikes conducted by the US and Afghan forces in several areas of the province on Saturday.

Security tensions in Afghanistan erupted after the negotiations teams of the government and Taliban failed to forge a solution for the agendas of the intra-Afghan talks in Qatar.