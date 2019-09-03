Taliban suicide squad leave hundred casualties in Kabul amid peace deal

By Farhad Naibkhel

KABUL: Taliban suicide squad attack on a housing complex used by international origination in Police District 9th of Kabul, the capital city on Monday night, left 16 residents dead and 119 others, most of them civilians and children were injured.

Taliban group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they targeted foreigners, just hours after US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad briefed Afghan leaders on US-Taliban peace draft agreement.

A Taliban explosive-borne tractor targeted “Green Village” Camp in Qabel Bay area in Kabul that casted shadow over the peace deal.

Spokesman for Ministry of Interior, Nasrat Rahimi said it was a tractor bombing targeted southern wall of “Green Village”.

Shortly after attack, police forces reached and cordoned off ​the area and killed five Taliban terrorists who planned to enter the camp, he added. “Damages have been incurred to the residential houses located near the site of blast.” However, security forces succeed to rescue 400 foreigners trapped in the camp, he said.

President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned Taliban attack, saying the Taliban war against our people and country is a crime against humanity.

“This group with their leadership in abroad is under control of stranger clusters, who by getting order from them destroying our country and harm our people,” President Ghani quoted in a statement issued by President Palace, as saying.

President Ghani praised Afghan forces braver in the fight against the enemy, saying the “Taliban are a failure and have no ability to fight against Afghan forces, and that’s why conducting coward terrorist attacks.”

President Ghani ordered related officials to spare no efforts in treatment of those wounded in the blast, and expressed his deepest condolences with the bereave families.

Likewise, many other foreign officials and diplomats showed reaction over the attack, and condemned it in strongest possible terms.

US Ambassador to Kabul, John R. Bass in a tweet message strongly condemned Monday night’s attack on Green Village and international partners in Kabul. “Heartfelt condolences to victims and families and gratitude to Afghan security forces response.”