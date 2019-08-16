Taliban supremo Haibatullah’s brother killed in Quetta bombing

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: An explosion in Quetta city of Pakistan has reportedly killed the brother of Mullah Haibatullah, the supreme leader of the Taliban insurgent group.

Well-placed sources have told Reuters that Hafizullah Ahmadullah, the brother of Mullah Haibatullah, was killed in a bomb blast at a mosque along with three others.

A Taliban source has confided that Ahmadullah was the younger brother of Mullah Haibatullah. The explosion took place on Friday afternoon in Kuchlak area located on the outskirts of Quetta city.

The Pakistani police officials have confirmed that the bombing also wounded more than 20 other people.

Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada was not in the mosque when the bomb went off but his younger brother, Hafiz Ahmadullah, was among those killed. The Taliban leader’s son was wounded, one of the sources said.

The mosque was known to be visited by members of the Afghan Taliban. The Taliban group has so far not commented in this regard.