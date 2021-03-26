Taliban Take 14 Civilians Hostage in Wardak

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban militants have taken 14 civilians hostage from Jalriz and Bihsod districts of central Wardak province.

A member of the parliament, Mihdi Rasikh said that 12 residents of Jalriz district were abducted by the Taliban about two weeks ago.

According to him, the militants took another two residents of Bihsod district this week. “These people are in Taliban’s custody for 14 days, the elder referred to the government but unfortunately, there was no progress and then went to the Taliban; they also gave them negative response.”

Rasikh said that the issue was shared with the National Directorate of Security but there has been no progress in regards. “A father of one of the hostages was trying to stop the militants to take his son as hostage but the militants opened fire and wounded him.”

The Taliban earlier took 40 civilians in custody; however, they were later on released after the tribal elders negotiated with the Taliban.