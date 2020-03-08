Taliban take reporter hostage in Zabul

AT News

KABUL: Officials in the southern province of Zabul said that Taliban militants had kidnapped a local journalist.

Rahmatollah Yarmal, provincial governor said Sunday that Issa Mohammad Qalamyar, journalist was taken hostage by the insurgents on Saturday when he was heading from Shah Joy district to Qalat city, provincial capital.

“They (Taliban) dragged Qalamyar out of a bus and took him to an unknown place,” said the governor.

Taliban spokesmen did not immediately comment, but Bawari, a commander of the group in Zabul, posted Qalamyar’s photo in the social network, saying that his name was added in the list of prisoners.

Qalamyar has been working for the state-run National Radio Television in Zabul province for five years.