Taliban threaten to continue attacks if their fighters not released

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban have threatened that any delay in releasing all the 5,000 imprisoned insurgents meant to continue war, a reaction to President Ghani’s recent announcement over keeping 400 militant inmates suspected for big crimes.

Suhail Shahin, spokesman of the group’s political office in Qatar warned on Monday that the people of Afghanistan would be victims of the government’s decision, calling for honest treatments for peace.

Ghani said on the weekend that he would call a Loya Jirga (Grand Assembly) to decide about the release of 400 Taliban prisoners.

The government has so far released 4,600 Taliban prisoners, but Ghani said that his administration was not authorized to make decision about the release of 400 militants.