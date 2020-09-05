Taliban to announce date of intra-Afghan talks

AT News

KABUL: The Taliban say they would “soon” announce the date of peace negotiation with the government of Afghanistan. The talks would be held in Qatar.

Suhail Shahin, Taliban’s political spokesman said Saturday that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the insurgent group’s head of Qatar-based political office and the negotiating team had arrived in Doha.

Reports said earlier this week that Baradar was facing some problems to go to Qatar after his recent trip to Islamabad.

Shahin said efforts were underway to resolve “technical” problems, after which the militants would announce when to begin the talks.

The government negotiating delegation who was planned to fly to Doha on Thursday are still in Kabul as the Taliban negotiating team is not ready for the talks, according to reports.

The government announced Friday that all the 400 Taliban prisoners were released and the last obstruction was removed from the road to peace talks.

The government has frequently said that talks with Taliban would be held face to face. The two sides are planned to agree where to hold the second round of negotiations.