Taliban truck bomber kills eight soldiers in Wardak

KABUL: At least eight soldiers were killed and nine others wounded after a truck bomber targeted their vehicle in Maidan Wardak province, defense ministry confirmed on Monday.

A suicide attacker detonated his truck packed with explosives in Sayed Abad district of the province, the ministry said in a statement.

A convey of the Afghan National Army (ANA) was the target, in which another nine members of the ANA were wounded, the ministry added.

The Taliban group has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying tens of the Afghan security forces were killed and wounded.

Bilal Sarwary, a Kabul-based journalist tweeted that at least 18 members of Afghan National Army were killed. According to the tweet, at least 13 other members of Afghan National Army were wounded.

The high-profile attack by the Taliban comes as the Afghan government termed reduction in violence as pre-condition for the start of intra-Afghan talks. But war has been intensified and the Taliban had said they will continue fighting.