Taliban trying to shift leadership into Afghanistan, claims intelligence chief

KABUL: The intelligence chief claims that Taliban militants are trying to shift their leadership into Afghan soil, saying probably in the southern or southwestern areas.

“The second round of peace talks is very vital and key. We have received reports from Taliban leadership that they are not willing for peace,” Ahmad Zia Seraj, director of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) addressed lawmakers in the parliament’s Monday session.

He said that Taliban’s leaders have counted 115 days to May accurately and think of shifting their office into Afghanistan once the foreign soldiers withdraw in May from the country.

Seraj emphasized that Taliban are not adherent to their peace deal with the United States and do not fulfill their conditions by increasingly attacking on the big cities and maintaining ties with the foreign terrorist groups.

According to the NDS chief, Taliban are trying to widen war geography in south and southwest to pave the ground for shifting their leadership as they feel uncomfortable for staying in Pakistan soil.

He said that the militants seriously plan on Nangarhar province in the east, but assured of serious security measures there after government forces defeated the insurgents in the provinces of Kandahar and Helmand in the south.

Seraj assured that Taliban would not be able to reach their goals as they failed in the past years.

He also said that defense and security forces foil three plans of targeted terrors.

Nazifa Mahboobi reporter of Radio Liberty, Rahmatullah Zeyarmal a reporter in Nangarhar and another journalist in Khost province were saved from targeted terrors as the organizers were arrested.



