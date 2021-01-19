‘Taliban Unwilling to Continue Constructive Negotiations’

Ongoing peace talks in Doha are not going well and negative interpretations about peace are increasing, says a member of Kabul negotiating team

AT News

KABUL: Taliban delegation in Qatar is not willing to continue productive talks with the representatives from Afghanistan government, a member of the government negotiating team claimed.

Hafiz Mansour said Tuesday that the ongoing peace talks are not going well and negative interpretations about peace are increasing.

The Afghan and Taliban delegations are busy in the second round of peace talks but the two are far away from starting main talks.

“Taliban focus on the release of their comrades from government custody, while the main point for Afghanistan is to talk based on Islamic ideas about the war,” he said.

The US Envoy for Afghanistan Peace Zalmay Khalilzad met Taliban’s co-founder Mullah Baradar in Qatar, where the latter reiterated their demand over the release of their prisoners. The government released 5,000 Taliban prisoners last year to encourage the insurgents to abandon bloodshed.

But the militants want 7,000 more of their prisoners be released.

“The government team is firmly ready for talks and we are waiting for Taliban to certify their favorite subject for discussion,” Feraidoon Khozoon, a spokesman for the reconciliation council said.

The Bloomberg has quoted Taliban Spokesman Mohammad Naeem as saying that the group expects the US President-elect Joe Biden to pay respect to the peace deal the militants signed with Donald Trump’s administration last year.

Maeen has emphasized on the deal’s direct impact on the peace talks with Kabul.