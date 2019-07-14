Taliban want ethnic war in Sar-e-Pul

AT News Report

KABUL: Taliban fighters are trying to launch a fight between Pashtoon and Hazara ethnicities in the unsafe province of Sar-e-Pul in the north, residents and officials in the province said.

Mohammad Azim Qoyash, representative from Sar-e-Pul in the senate said Sunday that residents of two adjacent villages who are Pashtoons and Hazaras respectively are in armed clashes due to Taliban encouraging.

He added that Taliban fighters stormed Korak Mughal village last week, shooting three villagers dead accused of serving in security forces.

Qoyash said that relatives of killed persons attacked Khanaqah Molki village and killed five men, claiming that Taliban had come from that village to kills their relatives.

The two villages are in the suburbs of Sar-e-Pul city, the provincial capital, and Qoyash expressed concerns over worsening situation with armed confrontations between “Shiite and Sunni brothers”.

He said that local government was unable to calm the situation, asking the senate speaker to use his influence in brining condition under control.

Senate Speaker, Muslimyar said he shared the incident with President Ghani, assuring of sending a delegation to the area for preventing any ethnic conflicts.

Separately, Tayyeb Atta, a representative from eastern Kunar province in senate said about clashes between Taliban and fighters loyal to Daesh terrorist network in the districts of Chapa Dara, Sawki and Marawar, adding that Daesh fighters were enjoying US military support.