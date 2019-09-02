Taliban weaponry supplier killed in Kunduz

AT News Report

KABUL: The in charge of weapon and ammunition supply to Taliban was killed in an airstrike on Sunday in Kunduz province, officials in the province said.

According to security officials, Sayed Mohmmad aka Elyas who was supplying arms to the terrorist group in the northeastern areas, was killed along with his two bodyguards.

Taliban launched massive attacks on Kunduz city, the province capital with the same name early Saturday. The insurgents stormed the city, but were driven back by government’s reinforcements.

Tens of people including civilians were killed and wounded during the attack.