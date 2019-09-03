“Taliban worried of rift among fighters”

AT News Report

KABUL: A military and security analyst believes that Taliban militants have launched intensive attacks on some provincial capitals because they are afraid the peace deal with the United States causes their fighters to split.

Ali Ahmad Jalali, lecturer at the American University of National Defense and former Afghan interior minister, said Sunday that the recent attacks on Kunduz and Pol-e-Khomri cities aimed to prevent Taliban fighters from leaving their posts as the militant group has reportedly reached an agreement with the US envoy for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad.

Jalali emphasized that Taliban also want to more pressure the US by such attacks and try to have upper hand during the negotiations.

He opposed postponing of the upcoming presidential elections in Afghanistan as “unjustifiable”, saying the intra-Afghan dialogue was not begun yet.

Some figures inside and outside Afghanistan believe that the elections should be postponed and President Ghani should hand the power to an interim government so that efforts to end the war provide result.