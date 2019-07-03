Taliban’s alms collector arrested in Ghor

AT News Report

KABUL: Police attested Taliban’s alms (zakat, Islamic charity) collector during an operation in western Ghor province.

A key Taliban group member who was involved in collecting alms from people to fund the operations of the group, was arrested after Afghan National Police (ANP) conducted an operation in Firoz Koh City of Ghor province, said a press statement issued by Ministry of Interior (MoI).

Statement said that the detained man collection alms from farmers and other people in order to financially support insurgents’ warrior in the province.

It is pertained to mention that Taliban beside poppy cultivation and drug smuggling as financial resources, collecting alms forcedly from people to support their fighters and afford war expenditure. If farmers are people deny to give alms to Taliban in the area under their control, then he will face punishment.