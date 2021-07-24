Taliban’s attacks on important dam foiled in Herat

AT News

KABUL: Officials in the western province of Herat say that security forces have prevented Taliban’s attacks on the Salma hydroelectric and irrigation dam. The dam was built by India and

recently put in utilization.

Jilani Farhad, provincial spokesman, said Saturday that security forces stationed in the area were aware of Taliban’s attempt and killed two of the attackers and wounded five more in an ambush.

Farhad said that security forces also seized “several large mines” carried by Taliban attackers.

Earlier this month, government reported of rocket attacks on Salma dam that some of them landed near the dam.

Separately, Taliban militants attacked the Karrokh district just one day after it was retaken by security forces.

Provincial Governor, Saboor Qaney, said that Taliban fighters attacked Karrokh from neighboring province of Badghis, but were pushed back by security forces.

Qaney said that 70 attackers were killed including three local commanders of the insurgent group.

Taliban did not immediately comment.