Taliban’s big ammunition cache seized in Helmand

AT News Report

KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Wednesday said that its special unit service members killed seven insurgents and discovered and confiscated a big ammunition cache of Taliban during operation in southern Helmand province.

A statement issued by NDS, said that intelligence operatives special unit conducted a preemptive crackdown against Taliban’s military in charge Mohammad Khan hideout in Gandom Rez area of Kajaki district in Helmand, which as result seven fighters of the group were killed and a large ammunition cache of the enemy seized.

The statement said that the ammunition comprised of 21,000 kg explosives, one rocket launcher, 50 mortars, 300 RPG rockets, 150,000, light and heavy bullets with some other military equipment discovered and confiscated by special unit of NDS during operation.