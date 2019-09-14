Taliban’s bomb making factory destroyed in Helmand

AT News Report

KABUL: A Taliban bomb making factory has been destroyed during a crackdown carried out by Afghan security forces in southern Helmand province, official said Saturday.

Ministry of Interior in a statement said a Taliban bomb making factory was destroyed following an Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) joint clearance operation in Kachi region, Nehr Saraj District of Helmand.

Over 2,250 kilograms of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and some amount of light and heavy rounds of ammunition and military equipment were also seized.

Afghan security forces also cleared several villages of Nehr Saraj from militants during the operation, the statement added.