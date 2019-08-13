Taliban’s claim of releasing 76 Afghan forces false: Security officials

AT News Report

KABUL: The Ministry of Interior has rejected claims of the Taliban group over releasement of 76 Afghan forces who were under their captivity.

The Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) released a statement and photos proving that 35 Taliban prisoners were released but the Taliban have failed to show any poof.

Taliban in a statement issued on August 10, said they have released 76 Afghan forces in various provinces across the country ono the occasion of Eid.

Afghan forces have been released in Kunduz, Uruzgan, Khost and Sar-i-Pul provinces, the statement from group claimed.

However, ministry of interior said so far they haven’t seen any reports from local security personnel saying any prisoners were released either.

This part of Taliban’s propaganda, the ministry said in a statement, adding, Taliban don’t have clear intention to release Afghan soldiers.

The Taliban should share details of freed Afghan soldiers, the ministry demanded.

This comes as NDS said 35 Taliban fighters held by the intelligence agency, were freed by a decree from President Ashraf Ghani, a move called “good-gesture to persuade the militants for peace”.

Usually the most dangerous Taliban fighters or other terrorist groups are held in the agency’s detention.

“The government of Afghanistan has kept the door of negotiations open for peace and a lasting ceasefire so all the war parties put an end to the fighting and resort to talks,” NDS said in a statement.



