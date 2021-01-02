Taliban’s shadow governor killed in Faryab

AT News

KABUL: Taliban’s shadow governor for northern Faryab along with his six guards was killed after their own mine went off in Dawlat district of the province, provincial police official said on Saturday.

Mullah Nazem, Taliban’s designated-governor was killed in his own mine blast, Faryab Police said.

Police confirmed that three other Taliban militants were wounded in the explosion.

However, a Taliban spokesman denied the report as false, saying the group’s showdown governor is still alive and will continue his work in Faryab province.