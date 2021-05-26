Taliban’s terror center busted in Logar

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have busted a big Taliban’s terrorist base in eastern Logar province on Tuesday night, defense officials informed on Wednesday.

The Afghan Commando Forces carried out a preemptive crackdown in Kharwar district of the province on Tuesday night, in which destroyed a large Taliban’s terroristic center, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Taliban was organizing suicide bombing attacks using the center that being turned into rubles by the Afghan security forces.

Some 14 vehicles, three depots, 50,000 different types of ammunition and 2100kg explosives that were being deposited inside the center, were destroyed, the statement added.

Three rockets and a number of AK-47 were also seized during the operation, the statement concluded.