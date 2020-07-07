‘Taliban’s violence will damage national consensus for peace’

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani warns that continuing violence by Taliban could damage a national and regional consensus on the peace.

“These moves by Taliban will damage the national consensus,” Ghani addressed a grand meeting that hosts representatives from 20 neighboring and regional countries, the United States and the United Nations on Tuesday in Kabul.

The meeting emphasized on the end of war.

A presidential office statement quoted Ghani as saying that if Taliban continue violence, the peace process would face “serious challenges”.

Speaking through video conference in Kabul, Ghani said that violence increased compared to last year.

The statement also cited the recent report made by the United Nations that reads Taliban maintained ties with terrorist groups.

Ghani told the meeting that his government made efforts for peace and suggested political ways to Taliban, saying he was ready for negotiations.

He said that the region was threatened by terrorism, calling for a joint struggle against it.

The president said that there is a world consensus to end the war, arguing that a regional consensus would help Afghanistan to gain peace.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs said that the meeting called on Taliban to considerably reduce violence and pave the ground for peace negotiations. It also voiced support of an Afghan-owned peace process and achievements gained in the past 20 years.