Talks in Doha show progress

AT News

KABUL: The peace delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban group have reportedly reached a final agreement on the agendas to the kick start the intra-Afghan talks, sources said Friday.

A sources privy to the talks, who was talking on condition of anonymity, said that the fundamental issues of the agendas of the intra-Afghan negotiations would be based on people’s demand.

The contact teams of the government and Taliban have been conducting negotiations for over two months to get to a conclusion on the agendas of the intra-Afghan talks.

This comes as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Kabul on Thursday to exchange views with the Afghan officials on the Afghan peace process.

While talking to the press conference, Khan assured that Islamabad would make unexpected efforts to help Afghanistan to reach peace.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani suggested that a comprehensive political settlement for enduring peace within the framework of “our value, our constitution” and the Islamic Republic is the way to the future.