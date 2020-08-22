Targeting civilians, a horrible crime: Sediqqi

AT News

KABUL: President Spokesman, Sediq Sediqqi said that targeting military and civilians by the Taliban group is a “terrible crime” that has to be condemned by the international community.

Mr. Sediqqi in a tweet message said, “Taliban’s recent attacks on Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are reflecting narrative of the war and continuation of violence of the group.”

Targeting our military and people are dreadful crimes, he said, adding the group’s (Taliban) violent behavior has discouraged the people toward the peace process.

This is as recently the Consultative Loya Jirga has approved suggestion of releasing 400 controversial Taliban prisoners to remove the last barrier ahead of peace process, but still people are witnessing attacks and violence in different parts of the country by the Taliban group, killing and maiming a innocent people.