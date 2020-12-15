Teachers called to be first vaccinated against coronavirus

AT News

KABUL: The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) says that teachers should be prioritized in immunization against the deadly coronavirus around the world after health workers who are “on the first line” in fighting the epidemic.

Henrietta Fore, the UNICEF Executive Director, said Tuesday in a statement that the pandemic had greatly hurt children’s education around the world, thus, she suggested vaccination of teachers against the virus would be a vital step in return to progress.

The statement said that the mass closure of schools since late April damaged 90 per cent of education in the world.

It warned against the re closure of schools for the fear of the coronavirus outbreak, despite the threat has relatively decreased.

According to the statement, 320 million children lost classes since early December around the world.

Ms. Fore added that vaccination of teachers would save them against the virus and would help for their face to face teaching and prevent school closure.

“While governments are making decision how to distribute the vaccines, prolonging of the school closure will hurt education and will lead to severe consequences especially for those in isolation,” she said.