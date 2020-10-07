Teenage girl raped by 3 men in Takhar

AT News

KABUL: Police in northeastern Takhar province have arrested three men after they got a 13-year-old girl drunk and raped her.

Navidah, a pseudonym, is a 13-year-old girl from a village in Taloqan city.

Takhar police spokesman Khalila Asir said the victim child was found in a bash party arrested along three men carrying musical instruments. Police declined to give further details about the incident.

Navidah is now in a safe house.

In recent days, her pictures have been circulating on social media, and some have claimed that she had been gang-raped.

But the Takhar hospital denied the allegations, saying the girl had not been raped based on examinations.

In another video, she says that when she was playing she was taken by a middle-aged woman to a house to help her with the housework. But she was given drugs and forced to dance in front of men, and then she fainted.

Navidah clad as a boy wearing a handkerchief on her head. She has a boyish haircut too.

“I was going to my aunt’s house. A man forcibly took me to his car and then took me to Mirwais’ house. He gave me a pill. I do not know what it was. I do not know what they were doing to me because it was making me sleepy,” she says in the video.