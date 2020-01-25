Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Bamyan

AT News

KABUL: Local officials in central Bamyan province have said a teenage girl has been sexually assaulted by unknown men in the provincial capital city.

Police spokesman, Mohammad Reza Yusufi has described the age of the girl to around 15th and said the event took place in Bigfoladi area of the capital city. “The girl was doing laundry on side of a river banks when he was attacked by the rappers.”

The rappers have succeeded to escape he said, adding the police have been investigating find the perpetrators and take them to justice.

The girl has been shifted to the hospital and she is in a stable health condition.

Such events are not sounding too rare in Afghanistan, where the state of cultural taboos and practical observations are still vital important. Females are scrambling with several types of challenges like the society is yet to observe the issue of equal rights for men and women.