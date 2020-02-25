Teenage girls forcibly married to Taliban fighters

AT News

KABUL: Local officials in northern Badakhshan province said that a number of Taliban fighters have forcibly married teenage girls in the wake of ongoing weeklong violence reduction that so far went well.

According to the provincial officials, four girls who are between 12-13 years old were forcibly married to the Taliban fighters.

Nusi District Governor Mohammad Ibrahim Qayumi said, “The cases occurred in Obaghan and Shorian villages, and these areas are in Taliban’s control.”

Arifa Navid, head of Badakshan provincial council has expressed concern in regards, saying that force marriage is in contrast with the law. Citing the Islamic regulation, she called on the Taliban leadership to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Taliban’s Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said the cases would be probed and the perpetrators would be facing justice.

The Taliban, with whom the US has been continuing the peace talks to end the 18 yearlong war, had imposed sever restrictions on women’s freedom during their regime.