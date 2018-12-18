Tehran calls for expanded media cooperation with Kabul

AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Iranian Deputy Culture Minister Mohammad Soltanifar,in a meeting with some members of Afghanistan’s Joint Committee of Governmentand Media, underlined that Tehran and Kabul should expand bilateral mediacooperation, and called for efforts to prevent the two countries’ ties fromfalling into political games.

He stressed the need for promoting media cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan, saying that development of media diplomacy is Iran’s priority in the field of culture.

In a meeting with a group of Afghan Joint Committee of Government and Media, he hailed the two countries’ commonalities, saying that since the Afghans enjoy a special status before the Iranian people, good law have been passed for easing their presence in Iran.

Some 430,000 Afghan students and 27,000 university students are studying in Iran, he said, noting that some 12,000 Afghan students have been graduated from Iranian universities.

“We expect Afghan media to make all their efforts so that the two countries’ ties would not be subject to political games,” he said.

Currently, 171 foreign media from 34 countries have representative office in Iran where 310 reporters including 100 foreign reporters are working in them, he said.

Voicing readiness for boosting media interaction between the two countries, Soltanifar stressed the need for regular exchanges between the two countries’ media, saying that Afghan media outlets can apply for establishing representative office in Iran.

Noting that the two countries’ interests should not be sacrificed for political currents, he called for setting up a joint working group between Iran and Afghan media.

Earlier in mid-November, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif underlined his country’s preparedness to help the UN efforts to establish peace in Afghanistan.