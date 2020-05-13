Tehran joins hands with Kabul to probe migrants mass drowning

AT News

KABUL: Kabul and Tehran has agreed to jointly probe the issue of Afghan migrants drowning by the Iran border forces in the Harirod River across the borderline with Afghanistan.

Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gran Hewad said that after discussion with the Iranian officials over the details of the incident, both sides agreed on mutual investigation to be started on Wednesday.

“Launching investigation by the border commissioners of the two countries for finding out the truth,” he said, “will pave justification regarding the issue.”

Earlier, some residents of the western Herat province claimed that around 50 Afghan migrants, who were trying to illegally cross the border, tortured and drowned into the Harirod River by the Iranian border police.

But based on Afghanistan delegation’s founding, the numbers of migrant were at least 46 from whom 19 people rescued and the rest 17 have gone disappeared.

The Afghan ministry of foreign affairs said that it would investigate the issue through diplomatic ways.

The incident of Afghan migrants drowning has even faced international reaction. The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said that he was horrified by the conduct of Iran border forces against the Afghan migrants.

The US Deputy Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells vowed that the perpetrators and individuals behind the incidents should be held accountable.