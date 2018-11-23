Tens dead as bomb rips through army base in Khost
November 23, 2018
KABUL: Scores of army soldiers are thought to have been killed and dozens injured when terrorists attacked a mosque in their base in southern Khost province on Friday morning in the latest of a series of bloody strikes against civilians just in the wake of another terrorist attack on clerics.
Unofficial reports suggest that 27 soldiers were killed and 79 injured in the blast.
Captain Abdullah, a spokesman for the 2nd Regiment of Army in Mandozai district in Khost said the army soldiers were performing Friday prayers when the suicide attack happened at around 1:30pm Kabul time.
He said at least 10 army members were killed and 15 others were wounded in the explosion. According to him, all the soldiers were from the 2nd Regiment of Afghan National Army in Mandozai district in Khost.
Eyewitnesses and sources from Khost said the casualties are higher than expressed by army officials.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
