Tens of civilians killed in Herat airstrike

AT News

KABUL: Tens of residents of western Herat province on Tuesday had marched demonstration on the streets of provincial capital city, where they said drone strikes has killed a number of civilians.

According to the residents, several extensive airstrikes were conducted on Monday evening in Robat-e-Sangi district, killing ten people, including women and children.

The protestors have carried the death bodies in front of the provincial governor’s office, calling on the government to bring the perpetrators to the account.

A member of parliament, Masood Karokhi has expressed criticism over Afghan and Foreign Forces’ negligence regarding civilian casualties in the military operations, saying that mislead information to the Afghan and foreign forces giving birth to such tragedies.

But Provincial Governor’s Spokesman Jailani Farahad said the airstrike had targeted a Taliban commander Mullah Ahmad alongside his personnel.

Farhad emphasized that Afghan and NATO Forces have been paying serious attention during operations to avoid civilian casualties. “A Taliban commander and his two people have been killed and we will seriously investigate the civilian casualties.”

Earlier, an airstrike on one of the Taliban commander house in Shindand district had inflicted casualties on civilians, but the Afghan officials have so far not provided any detail in regards.